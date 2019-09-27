What did PM Imran ask everyone to Google in his UNGA speech?

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to address the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 27, 2019. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday of India's plans of carrying out a "bloodbath" in occupied Kashmir.



"There are 900,000 troops there, they haven't come to, as Narendra Modi says — for the prosperity of Kashmir … These 900,000 troops, what are they going to do? When they come out? There will be a bloodbath," he said.

Before he cautioned world leaders at the forum of Indian PM Narendra Modi's designs, however, he explained to them the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing racist organisation inspired by Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler and Italy's former fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

Emphasising Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the ongoing curfew by the occupation forces, PM Imran explained the background of the RSS "how can anyone do something like this".

"Mr Narendra Modi is a life member of RSS. RSS was an organisation inspired by Adolf Hitler and Mussolini came about in 1925. They believed in racial purity, racial superiority. They also believed they were an Aryan race like the Nazi believed they were an Aryan race.

"All that I am saying can be verified. This is the time of information revolution. You can Google what I am saying," he told the United Nations General Assembly.

What is RSS?

"It is very important for me to explain this to you so you know what is happening in India. This RSS believed in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from India."

The Pakistani prime minister informed the forum about the background of Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar — or MS Golwalkar — and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the founding fathers of the Hindu-nationalist RSS, which believed in the "racial superiority of the Hindu race" over Muslims in Christians in India.

Golwalkar, the RSS's second Sarsanghchalak, wrote Bunch of Thought, which focused on nationalism and the idea of a nation. He once said: "Germany has also shown how well nigh impossible it is for Races and cultures, having differences going to the root, to be assimilated into one united whole, a good lesson for use in Hindusthan to learn and profit by."

Savarkar, an Indian independence activist who started activism in college, formed the Hindutva philosophy and later became a known figure of the Hindu Mahasabha — or the Great Society of Hindus. He tried to get Hindi made the national language and forced people who had converted to other faith to reconvert to Hinduism but died because he refused to use medicines.

"It was hatred for the Muslims and for the Christians because they believed that this golden age of Hindu civilisation was stopped because of Muslim rule centuries back and then the British rule of India.



"So, it was racial superiority, and hatred for Muslims and Christians," he said.

PM Imran explained to the audience how the racist ideology of RSS founders Savarkar and Golwalkar led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi shortly after the Partition of the sub-continent, and, later, inspired Modi and his RSS-backers to carry out the anti-Muslim Gujarat riots of 2002 when he was chief minister of the Indian state.

"You look at the founding fathers of RSS Golwalkar and Savarkar. Just Google them and you will find out. And this ideology of hate is what murdered the great Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. It was this ideology of hate that made Narendra Modi in 2002 do a pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat when he was a chief minister.

"He allowed three days for these RSS goons who were inspired by the Hitler brown shirts — they actually wear brown shirts. This RSS, the previous Congress home minister gave a statement that in RSS camps terrorists are being trained. And these terrorists butchered 2,000 Muslims … 150,000 Muslims were made homeless.

"Narendra Modi could not travel to the US because of that.

"I need to make you understand this background before I explain to you that what sort of a mindset would lay siege to eight million people with 900,000 troops. Women, children, sick people...locked in as animals. In fact, of what I know of England, if 8 million animals were locked in, the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) would have made a lot of noise about it. These are human beings!" he said.

