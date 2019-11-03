Pakistan lose three early wickets against Australia in first T20I

Australia's players react after the dismissal of Pakistan's Haris Sohail (2nd R) during the T20 match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 3, 2019. Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Australia struck early to send Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail back to the pavilion after Australia won the toss and put Pakistan into to bat in the first of three T20s against top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday.

Zaman went back to the pavilion witha duck, while Sohail stuck around to score four runs before being edged out to Steve Smith at backward point.

Mohammad Rizwan was the third to depart after being bowled out by Ashton Agar for 31.

Australia are in form and fresh from a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka, in contrast to Pakistan who were embarrassed by a second-string Sri Lanka at home across three matches last month.

That debacle cost Sarfaraz Ahmed his job as captain and a place in the squad, while experienced campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were also axed in the shorter format.

The world's number one ranked T20 batsman Babar Azam is captaining the team as he tries to re-build for the World Cup next year.

Of note, 37-year-old seamer Mohammad Irfan features for the first time in more than three years.

Australia kept the same side that beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Friday.

"With a little bit of weather around we want to hopefully get some early wickets," said skipper Aaron Finch, as the first raindrops of the day started to fall.

"They've got a really well-rounded side," he added of Pakistan.

After Sydney, the series moves to Canberra on Tuesday before a final game in Perth before the sides face each other in two Tests.

Playing XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan