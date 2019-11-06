PM Imran directs CDA chairman to visit Azadi March sit-in site

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to visit the Azadi March sit-in site and determine what relief can be provided to the protesters.

In a tweet, PM Imran said, "I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants"

The prime minister stated that the relief would be provided in view of the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.



Protesters at the Azadi March dharna refused to let rain or the biting cold dampen their resolve, on Tuesday.

A picture of a few Azadi Marchers preparing to go to sleep in the biting cold and rain went viral on social media.

Protesters can be seen in the picture sleeping on mattresses laid on the ground, with blankets and plastic coverings draped over them to keep away the cold.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan.