Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Nawaz not given NRO, will have to face cases when he's better: PM Imran

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 08, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran clarified that by allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, the government had not given him an NRO. 

"We haven't given Nawaz any NRO," he was quoted as saying. "Taking Nawaz's name off the Exit Control List (ECL) is not giving him NRO," he added. 

The prime minister said that Nawaz was actually ill and he sympathised with him. He asked his ministers and party representatives not to make fun of the former prime minister's health. 

"We will not do politics on Nawaz's health," said Prime Minister Imran. "The institutions are independent. Nawaz's name was put on the ECL because NAB suggested it and on NAB's advice, it will be taken out from there," he added. 

The prime minister said that opposition should agree to a parliamentary or judicial commission. 

"The government is ready for the investigation," he said. "We had only demanded investigation into four constituencies. Our government is ready to investigate all constituencies," he added. 

READ MORE: PM Imran allows Nawaz to go abroad for treatment

In a media talk, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque said that the government had seen Nawaz's reports. He said that the former prime minister was ill and the decision has been taken in light of it.

"It is the right of every Pakistani to have themselves treated as they see fit," he said. "The government has no reservations over Nawaz seeking treatment abroad."

Naeem said that it was up to the courts to decide how much time will be given to Nawaz to seek medical treatment.

"The court will decide as to how many times Nawaz can go abroad," he said. "It is also up to the court to decide on how long Nawaz can stay abroad for medical treatment."

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz being allowed to go abroad only on humanitarian grounds: Sh Rashid

Nawaz being allowed to go abroad only on humanitarian grounds: Sh Rashid

 Updated an hour ago
Where is Kartarpur Corridor and what does it mean for Sikhs?

Where is Kartarpur Corridor and what does it mean for Sikhs?

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Pakistan all set for historic inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan all set for historic inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

 Updated 2 hours ago
Legislation done by 'fake' assembly has no legal value: Fazl

Legislation done by 'fake' assembly has no legal value: Fazl

 Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal says opposition united over ‘selected’s ouster’

Bilawal says opposition united over ‘selected’s ouster’

 Updated 4 hours ago
IMF completes first review, approves $450mn installment for Pakistan

IMF completes first review, approves $450mn installment for Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM Imran allows Nawaz to go abroad for treatment

PM Imran allows Nawaz to go abroad for treatment

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shehbaz to take Nawaz to London for treatment on Sunday: sources

Shehbaz to take Nawaz to London for treatment on Sunday: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Lahore couple arrested for blackmail scheme through prostitution

Lahore couple arrested for blackmail scheme through prostitution

 Updated 4 hours ago
Polio outbreak cover-up: Babar Bin Atta terms Guardian report 'absolutely baseless'

Polio outbreak cover-up: Babar Bin Atta terms Guardian report 'absolutely baseless'

 Updated 6 hours ago
Punjab govt bans use of mobile phones, social media in schools

Punjab govt bans use of mobile phones, social media in schools

 Updated 7 hours ago
No need for negotiations if resignation is the only demand: PM Imran

No need for negotiations if resignation is the only demand: PM Imran

 Updated 7 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM