Inside story of federal cabinet meeting revealed

ISLAMABAD: The inside story about the federal cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Imran that discussed excluding Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was revealed, on Tuesday.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister had instructed authorities to make sure that Nawaz returned to the country after his medical treatment.

The prime minister also reportedly rejected any speculation that the government and the former prime minister had made a deal.

"The accountability process will continue, the impression that a deal has been reached is wrong," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Sources further disclosed that the prime minister said that he had himself checked and confirmed that Nawaz was very ill.

Prime Minister Imran also reportedly said that if Nawaz completed all the legal requirements then the government would not create any hurdles.

"The government has stated its position on this issue before as well," he reportedly said. "Nawaz is only being allowed to leave the country on humanitarian grounds."

The federal cabinet agreed to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday, paving the way for him to seek medical treatment abroad.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the sub-committee of the federal cabinet took a recess after failing to arrive at a decision on whether or not to remove Sharif's name from the ECL.

However, if the sub-committee — which is expected to reconvene tonight at 9:30pm — reaches a final decision on the matter, a further approval from the federal cabinet will not be required.

The former prime minister will have to deposit security bonds. A conditional approval to remove Nawaz's name from the no-fly list has been given by the government, claim sources.

The sub-committee, when it reconvenes, is to discuss an application filed by the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL on humanitarian grounds.