Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 13 2019
By
REUTERS

John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Nov 13, 2019

John Legend is first black man to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony status for his work. Photo: Reuters 

Multi-talented singer and actor John Legend was named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive” on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title.

Legend, 40, is married to model Chrissy Teigen with whom he has two children and is the first black man to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) status for his work on stage and screen.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer told People magazine.

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Idris Elba named People mag's 'sexiest man alive'

British actor Idris Elba took the title last year. Other actors and singers who have been given the title by the magazine’s editors in recent years include Blake Shelton, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, George Clooney and Channing Tatum.

Legend, currently a coach on US television talent series The Voice, won the first of 10 Grammys for his 2004 debut album “Get Lifted” and its hit ballad “Ordinary People.”

'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth named world’s sexiest man

He took home an Oscar for the song “Glory” for the movie Selma, a Tony for co-producing the Broadway play Jitney and an Emmy for producing the 2018 television adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar in which he played Jesus.

Legend appears on the front cover of the People magazine issue appearing on newsstands on Friday. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' cast in talks with HBO Max for reunion: report

Jennifer Aniston and 'Friends' cast in talks with HBO Max for reunion: report

 Updated 7 minutes ago
When in New York, vacation like Meera Jee

When in New York, vacation like Meera Jee

 Updated 17 hours ago
Rapper Lil Reese fighting for life after getting shot in the neck

Rapper Lil Reese fighting for life after getting shot in the neck

 Updated 21 hours ago
Chris Evans wants to quit acting: 'I'm always looking for a way out'

Chris Evans wants to quit acting: 'I'm always looking for a way out'

 Updated 23 hours ago
Katy Perry touches down in Mumbai ahead of concert with Jacqueline Fernandez

Katy Perry touches down in Mumbai ahead of concert with Jacqueline Fernandez

Updated 22 hours ago
Designer Ali Xeeshan ties the knot

Designer Ali Xeeshan ties the knot

 Updated yesterday
'The Eternals' is a risk for Marvel, says studio president Kevin Feige

'The Eternals' is a risk for Marvel, says studio president Kevin Feige

 Updated 2 days ago
Cole Sprouse trolls Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio over People's Choice win

Cole Sprouse trolls Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio over People's Choice win

 Updated 2 days ago
Angelina Jolie pauses work on 'The Eternals' for a beach day with her children

Angelina Jolie pauses work on 'The Eternals' for a beach day with her children

 Updated 2 days ago
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor glam up for son's birthday: See photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor glam up for son's birthday: See photos

 Updated 2 days ago
Miley Cyrus recovers from extensive surgery alongside beau Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus recovers from extensive surgery alongside beau Cody Simpson

 Updated 2 days ago
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan claims Muslims don't need a mosque

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan claims Muslims don't need a mosque

 Updated 2 days ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM