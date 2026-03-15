Lewis Hamilton flees from Kim Kardashian threatened by 'Kardashian curse'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton romance nears dangerous territory ahead of F1

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s romance has reportedly entered a dangerous zone as people around them have started issuing warnings to the couple.

The 45-year-old reality star seems to be hearing about Hamilton’s past relationships where he has been a heartbreaker, which has begun to be a concern as she is looking for a serious relationship.

Meanwhile the 41-year-old Formula 1 race champion is being told to save himself from the infamous “Kardashian curse” which is believed to be a cause of career flops after being connected to the family.

An insider shared that the British athlete allegedly “swore off” from serious relationships years ago, and considers dating to be a part-time thing, according to a RadarOnline report.

As for the SKIMS founder, who shares kids North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8, and Psalm West, 6, with ex-husband Kanye West, she is giving romance a chance after many years and wants to intentionally build a meaningful relationship.

As Hamilton heads to the new F1 season, a source shared that his budding romance could become the reason for his career downfall, saying, "The guy's at the top of his game. The last thing he needs right now is to be yet another victim of the Kardashian curse."

While reports suggest that both Kardashian and the race champion are being warned off from each other, they recently took a trip together before he headed to the tournament and no trouble in their paradise seems evident.