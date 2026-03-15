Corbin Bleu wishes 'perfect' wife Sasha Clements a happy birthday

Corbin Bleu pens loving birthday wish to Clements as she turns 36

Corbin Bleu is showering love on his wife Sasha Clements on her special day.

The High School Musical alum marked Clements’ 36th birthday on March 13 with a heartfelt Instagram tribute along with sweet pictures of the couple throughout their 15-year relationship.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life!” Bleu, 37, began his wish.

The former Disney star went on to praise Clements’ many attributes, writing, “I couldn’t be luckier being married to the sweetest most thoughtful, talented, hard working, strong willed, gorgeous, perfect partner.”

He added, “I dreamt of you before I met you, and now I can’t imagine life without you. Thank you for being my everything boo!”

“My angel,” Clements responded in the comments section and shared the post to her Instagram Stories.

Bleu and Clements, who is also an actor, started dating in 2011 after a grocery store meet-cute. Clements shared the story of their first meeting in an Instagram video posted last month.

“One day, this really cute guy walked in and he kinda looked familiar to me,” she recalled. “I fully called out across the store, ‘Hey! How are you?!’ I quickly realised I did not know him and I tried to play it off, but he was really sweet about it. We started talking and there was definitely a spark.”

“Really glad you said hi,” Bleu replied in the comments.

The couple got engaged at Disney World in 2014 and tied the knot two years later. They marked their 9-year wedding anniversary last year, with Clements sharing a series of photographs along with advice for a long-lasting and happy marriage: “Marry your bestie.”