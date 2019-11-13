Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 13 2019
By
Benazir Shah

Subcommittee agrees that Nawaz Sharif needs to travel abroad: Dr Adnan Khan

By
Benazir Shah

Wednesday Nov 13, 2019

The only issue now is that the govt requires Nawaz to deposit surety bonds to secure his bail which the family refuses to do, says Dr Khan. Photo: File 

All three members of the cabinet subcommittee agree that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif needs to be treated at a hospital abroad, says Sharif’s personal physician.

“There is no deadlock,” Dr Adnan Khan told Geo.tv. “The committee is convinced that Nawaz Sharif is unwell, unstable and needs to travel for his medical treatment.”

The ailing former prime minister’s name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) last August to prevent him from leaving Pakistan, after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption. The conviction was later suspended by a high court, yet Sharif’s name remained on the no-fly list.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds, as his health deteriorated. Soon after, on November 6, Sharif’s younger brother submitted an application to the ministry of interior to have the ex-premier’s name removed from the ECL.

The government-appointed medical board and Sharif’s doctors agree that the former prime minister needs to undergo tests that are not available in Pakistan.

The final decision of whether or not Sharif will be allowed to leave the country now rests with the federal cabinet. Headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, it met for four hours on Monday but was unable to reach a verdict.

In order to facilitate the cabinet, a subcommittee of the ECL met on Tuesday. The committee has three members: the law minister, the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and the secretary interior. During the meeting, Dr Khan was asked to make a detail presentation about Sharif’s health. Later, the head of the government-appointed committee also briefed the members. No one at the committee opposed letting the PML-N leader travel for specialized care.

“The only issue right now is that the government requires Nawaz Sharif to deposit surety bonds to secure his bail,” Dr Khan said. “The family has refused to do so.”

The surety bonds, insists the government, will serve as a guarantee that the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s leader will return to the country after his health improves to serve the remaining of his sentence.

But Attaullah Tarrar, the deputy secretary of the PML-N, told the media that Nawaz Sharif has already submitted surety bonds in the Lahore High Court and then the Islamabad High Court. “We will not provide any further bonds.”

The final decisions, said Dr Adnan Khan, could be made today. “The subcommittee has sought a written reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about removing Sharif’s name from the ECL. Once that comes through, the committee will forward its recommendations to the federal cabinet, which will then give the final nod.”

More From Pakistan:

Economy has stabilised, govt to focus on job creation now: PM Imran

Economy has stabilised, govt to focus on job creation now: PM Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Azadi March: JUI-F swings into action with ‘Plan B’, blocks Quetta-Chaman highway

Azadi March: JUI-F swings into action with ‘Plan B’, blocks Quetta-Chaman highway

 Updated an hour ago
Lahore’s air quality worsens again

Lahore’s air quality worsens again

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ministers who opposed Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad revealed

Ministers who opposed Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad revealed

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sunny Deol opens up about landmark visit to Pakistan

Sunny Deol opens up about landmark visit to Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry advises PML-N to submit surety bonds for Nawaz Sharif's clearance

Fawad Chaudhry advises PML-N to submit surety bonds for Nawaz Sharif's clearance

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sikh pilgrim from India visits ancestral village in Pakistan, searches for childhood friend

Sikh pilgrim from India visits ancestral village in Pakistan, searches for childhood friend

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Scary Ammi' group grills Punjab education minister in Lahore

'Scary Ammi' group grills Punjab education minister in Lahore

 Updated 4 hours ago
Govt playing dangerous game with Nawaz Sharif’s health: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Govt playing dangerous game with Nawaz Sharif’s health: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 5 hours ago
Inadequate hygiene conditions trouble ‘dharna’ participants

Inadequate hygiene conditions trouble ‘dharna’ participants

 Updated 5 hours ago
Ayodhya, Kartarpur, and Jinnah’s Pakistan

Ayodhya, Kartarpur, and Jinnah’s Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Edhi Foundation wins $1mn award for services to humanity

Edhi Foundation wins $1mn award for services to humanity

 Updated 5 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM