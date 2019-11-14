NAB says Rs500 million recovered from Ishaq Dar's bank accounts

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau claimed that it has recovered Rs500 million from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, stated an official press statement on Thursday.



According to the NAB press release, under the ongoing investigation against Dar, Rs500 million have been recovered from his accounts and transferred to the provincial government.

In Gulberg, Dar’s four-kanal house, worth millions of rupees, has been handed over to the Punjab government.

The Chairman NAB has stated that the house will be sold and the money transferred to the national exchequer, the press release added.

Last week, it was reported that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has rejected a request by the Pakistan government to issue a red arrest warrant notice against Ishaq Dar, who is currently in London.

Interpol sources confirmed to Geo News that Pakistan government through the interior ministry had requested the Interpol to issue red arrest warrant for the former finance minister, but Interpol decided to reject the request after evaluating the evidence submitted by Mr Dar.



Details: Interpol rejects Pakistan's request for Red Notice against Ishaq Dar

The former finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.



A reference against the former finance minister was filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had earlier been declared an absconder by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

In 2017, Dar went to London to receive medical treatment for his heart condition, he has remained in the UK ever since.

