Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 18 2019
By
Web Desk

President Alvi brands ex-Indian general's 'rape' comments as 'disgraceful'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 18, 2019

President Arif Alvi. Photo: File 

President Arif Alvi on Sunday termed comments by Indian army's Maj Gen (R) SP Sinha calling for the rape of Kashmiri women as “disgraceful”.

The president, in a tweet, said, “Imagine the fate of women in Indian-occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity. Indian forces have used rape as a tool according to HRW (Human Rights Watch) report.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan also took to Twitter to condemn the former Indian soldier’s comments.

Awan said that "this thinking shows a lack of morals, fascism and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Nazism."

The special assistant further said that "the Indian army has become a representative of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party." 

She said that such comments are open contradiction of Modi's narrative that daily life is back to normal in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The special assistant also lauded Kashmiri women for fighting Indian atrocities with bravery.

The minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, also condemned the comments by the former Indian major general.

Also read: Former Indian general calls for mass rape of women in occupied Kashmir on live television

“Declaring rape as a war weapon is lowest one can expect from any human, but Indian Maj. Gen Sinha has proved himself a real scum by publicly advocating such horrendous acts. Every citizen especially women must show strong reaction on this bakwas (absurdity)...,” said Chaudhry.

Maj Gen (R) Sinha was slammed by social media users last week after he angrily called for rape and killing of women in occupied Kashmir by the security forces.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media for the past few days, Maj Gen (R) Sinha, who is now a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), can be seen vociferously advocating war crimes.

Maut ke badle maut (death for death), balatkar ke badle balatkar (rape for rape),” Sinha can be heard screaming during a talk show on TV 9 Bharatvarsh, according to the video that has gone viral on Twitter. 

More From Pakistan:

Daughter of PPP MPA found dead in DHA Karachi

Daughter of PPP MPA found dead in DHA Karachi

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Chinese diplomat welcomes LHC decision to remove former PM Nawaz from ECL

Chinese diplomat welcomes LHC decision to remove former PM Nawaz from ECL

 Updated an hour ago
Italy to invest 40mn euros for youth development across Pakistan, says Italian envoy

Italy to invest 40mn euros for youth development across Pakistan, says Italian envoy

 Updated an hour ago
Two alleged Indian nationals arrested by police in Cholistan

Two alleged Indian nationals arrested by police in Cholistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Geo News wins ‘News Channel of the Year’ at Asian Viewers Television Awards

Geo News wins ‘News Channel of the Year’ at Asian Viewers Television Awards

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan earned Rs31 billion through defence exports this financial year, claims Zubaida Jalal

Pakistan earned Rs31 billion through defence exports this financial year, claims Zubaida Jalal

 Updated 2 hours ago
BIEK Intermediate Part 1 Pre-medical result announced

BIEK Intermediate Part 1 Pre-medical result announced

 Updated 2 hours ago
Keep stability in taxes and power tariff, China asks Pakistan

Keep stability in taxes and power tariff, China asks Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Record 23 female candidates of Pakistani origin set to participate in UK elections

Record 23 female candidates of Pakistani origin set to participate in UK elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
KP government to launch Public Toilet Finder app on Nov 19

KP government to launch Public Toilet Finder app on Nov 19

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister's 'unfounded remarks'

Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister's 'unfounded remarks'

Updated 14 hours ago
Men shoot dead girl, wound four others over land dispute in Lahore

Men shoot dead girl, wound four others over land dispute in Lahore

 Updated 12 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM