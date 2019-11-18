President Alvi brands ex-Indian general's 'rape' comments as 'disgraceful'

President Arif Alvi. Photo: File

President Arif Alvi on Sunday termed comments by Indian army's Maj Gen (R) SP Sinha calling for the rape of Kashmiri women as “disgraceful”.

The president, in a tweet, said, “Imagine the fate of women in Indian-occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity. Indian forces have used rape as a tool according to HRW (Human Rights Watch) report.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan also took to Twitter to condemn the former Indian soldier’s comments.



Awan said that "this thinking shows a lack of morals, fascism and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Nazism."

The special assistant further said that "the Indian army has become a representative of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party."

She said that such comments are open contradiction of Modi's narrative that daily life is back to normal in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The special assistant also lauded Kashmiri women for fighting Indian atrocities with bravery.

The minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, also condemned the comments by the former Indian major general.

“Declaring rape as a war weapon is lowest one can expect from any human, but Indian Maj. Gen Sinha has proved himself a real scum by publicly advocating such horrendous acts. Every citizen especially women must show strong reaction on this bakwas (absurdity)...,” said Chaudhry.

Maj Gen (R) Sinha was slammed by social media users last week after he angrily called for rape and killing of women in occupied Kashmir by the security forces.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media for the past few days, Maj Gen (R) Sinha, who is now a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), can be seen vociferously advocating war crimes.

“Maut ke badle maut (death for death), balatkar ke badle balatkar (rape for rape),” Sinha can be heard screaming during a talk show on TV 9 Bharatvarsh, according to the video that has gone viral on Twitter.