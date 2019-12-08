Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
AFP

Second T20: West Indies choose to field first against India

By
AFP

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international against India in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran returns to the XI after serving a four-match ban for ball tampering as West Indies´ only change from their opening loss of the three-game series.

Pooran, who admitted to "changing the condition of the ball" in a one-day international against Afghanistan in Lucknow last month, comes in for Denesh Ramdin.

"Hopefully we come out and do things right today," Pollard said at the toss.

"We have some plans for the batsmen, we need to keep them from scoring. We need to execute our yorkers, we have been practising."

India, led by Virat Kohli, retain their winning XI as they bid to clinch the series.

"We would have bowled first as well, dew might be a factor. Toss is an uncontrollable one," said Kohli, who hit a career-best 94 not out in his team´s six-wicket win on Friday.

"It´s a nice and hard pitch, much drier. I think it should be a pretty good pitch to bat on during the first half. It´s not a worry, we haven´t defended too many totals in the past."

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

RELATED TOPICS

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars' CEO says squad depicts PSL's essence

Lahore Qalandars' CEO says squad depicts PSL's essence

 Updated 3 hours ago
Keane, Neville hail 'proper' Man United performance

Keane, Neville hail 'proper' Man United performance

 Updated 5 hours ago
Man arrested for alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby

Man arrested for alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby

 Updated 6 hours ago
Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

Beaten Ruiz wants Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

 Updated 7 hours ago
PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

PCB invites Miandad, Warnapura as special guests for Pak-Sri Lanka Rawalpindi Test

 Updated 7 hours ago
From stars to starlets: Qalandars’ new-look roster captures PSL’s true essence

From stars to starlets: Qalandars’ new-look roster captures PSL’s true essence

 Updated 7 hours ago
Fawad Alam refuses to respond to Inzamam's renewed belittling of his ability

Fawad Alam refuses to respond to Inzamam's renewed belittling of his ability

 Updated 8 hours ago
PCB to stage day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi next year: sources

PCB to stage day-night Test against Bangladesh in Karachi next year: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Messi hits his 35th La Liga hat-trick

Messi hits his 35th La Liga hat-trick

Updated 18 hours ago
Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight crown

Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaims heavyweight crown

 Updated 19 hours ago
South Asian Games: Pakistan add four gold medals, takes tally to 24

South Asian Games: Pakistan add four gold medals, takes tally to 24

 Updated yesterday
Benzema delivers again as Madrid cruise past Espanyol

Benzema delivers again as Madrid cruise past Espanyol

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM