Bollywood
Sunday Dec 08 2019
Lata Mangeshkar discharged from hospital, returns home after 28 days

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has returned home after being discharged from hospital after 28 days.

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to write, "For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital.. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy.

“Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you."

She also thanked the doctors saying: "A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love."

Lata was rushed to the hospital on November 11, after she complained of having breathing issues.

