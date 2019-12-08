Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
AFP

Man eats $120,000 piece of art — a banana taped to wall

By
AFP

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Instagram/David Datuna (@david_datuna)/Screenshot via Geo.tv

The move was bananas... or maybe the work was just too appealing.

A performance artist shook up the crowd at the Art Basel show in Miami Beach on Saturday when he grabbed a banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall and ate it.

The banana was, in fact, a work of art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan titled "Comedian" and sold to a French collector for $120,000.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, David Datuna, who describes himself as a Georgian-born American artist living in New York, walks up to the banana and pulls it off the wall with the duct tape attached.

"Art performance ... hungry artist," he said, as he peeled the fruit and took a bite. "Thank you, very good."

In the caption on his Instagram post, he wrote: "I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It’s very delicious."

A few bystanders could be heard giggling before a flustered gallery official whisked him to an adjoining space for questioning. But the kerfuffle was resolved without a food fight.

"He did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea," Lucien Terras, the director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, told the Miami Herald.

As it turns out, the value of the work is in the certificate of authenticity, the newspaper reported. The banana is meant to be replaced.

A replacement banana was taped to the wall about 15 minutes after Datuna's stunt.

"This has brought a lot of tension and attention to the booth and we're not into spectacles," Terras said. "But the response has been great. It brings a smile to a lot of people's faces."

Gallery director Peggy Leboeuf said that no legal action was planned against Datuna.

"He was not arrested but we asked him to leave the booth and to leave the fair," she said. "We have his contact and everything, so we can go further, but I don't think we will."

Cattelan is perhaps best known for his 18-carat, fully-functioning gold toilet called "America" that he had once offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.

The toilet, valued at around $5 to $6 million, was in the news again in September when it was stolen from Britain's Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of wartime leader Winston Churchill, where it had been on display.

More From Amazing:

Magazine mocked for telling women to praise men's intelligence with 'Socrates' comment

Magazine mocked for telling women to praise men's intelligence with 'Socrates' comment

 Updated 3 days ago
Indian doctors remove giant 7.4kg kidney from man

Indian doctors remove giant 7.4kg kidney from man

 Updated 2 weeks ago
'Wah, wah!': People in Sindh relish savoury tiddi broast

'Wah, wah!': People in Sindh relish savoury tiddi broast

 Updated 3 weeks ago
KP government to launch Public Toilet Finder app on Nov 19

KP government to launch Public Toilet Finder app on Nov 19

 Updated 3 weeks ago
11-year-old Pakistani boy sets new Guinness World record

11-year-old Pakistani boy sets new Guinness World record

 Updated a month ago
Lahore designated as ‘Creative City’ by UNESCO

Lahore designated as ‘Creative City’ by UNESCO

Updated a month ago
Nepali climber claims new speed record for world's 14 highest peaks

Nepali climber claims new speed record for world's 14 highest peaks

 Updated a month ago
Energy companies turn to animal waste for clean power

Energy companies turn to animal waste for clean power

 Updated a month ago
Chinese assassins pass on target-killing job until fifth tells police

Chinese assassins pass on target-killing job until fifth tells police

 Updated a month ago
Distressed calf rescued from 30-feet well in Okara after an hour of efforts

Distressed calf rescued from 30-feet well in Okara after an hour of efforts

 Updated 2 months ago
13-foot king cobra pulled out from Thailand sewer

13-foot king cobra pulled out from Thailand sewer

 Updated 2 months ago
Squirrels stash walnuts for winter in car, causing trouble

Squirrels stash walnuts for winter in car, causing trouble

 Updated 2 months ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM