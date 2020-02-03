IHC grants bail to 23 protesters detained on sedition charges

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail on Monday to 23 protesters detained for protesting against the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen.

MNA Mohsin Dawar and other activists had taken into custody on January 28 when they were protesting against Manzoor Pashteen's arrest.

Dawar was later released, but other protesters were booked under sedition charges.

The counsel for the petitioners had contended that the cases against his clients were "based on mala fide” intent.



IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and granted bail to the 23 activists, who mostly belong to PTM and the Awami Workers Party.

According to the written verdict of the court, the bail was granted subject to establishing "personal sureties/bonds to the satisfaction of the Deputy Registrar (judicial) of this court".



The court, while ordering the relisting of the petition on February 11, stated that the Additional Sessions Judge seemingly exceeded jurisdiction by making negative observations against the suspects. The court said the observations violated the principles of fair trial.

According to the deputy commissioner and Deputy Inspector General police, the clauses pertaining to sedition have now been removed from the FIR.

“The Deputy Commissioner, taking a fair stance, has sought adjournment and has assured that the matter will be reviewed in consultation with the Inspector General and the Investigating Officer in the light of principles and law enunciated by the august Supreme Court,” read the verdict.