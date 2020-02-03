Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 03 2020
PM Imran removes Iftikhar Durrani as special assistant on media

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Iftikhar Durrani. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday removed Special Assistant to the PM on Media Affairs, Iftikhar Durrani, from the federal cabinet, according to sources familiar with the matter. 

The removal of Durrani was confirmed by sources within the cabinet division, who said that the name of the special assistant to the premier on media was not present on the latest cabinet division list. 

Also read: PM Imran wants PTV to broadcast Turkish drama 'Ertugrul' in Urdu language

The size of the federal cabinet has now shrunk to 47, after the removal of Durrani. There are now 25 federal ministers, four ministers of state, five advisers, and 13 special assistants to the PM in the cabinet. 

According to sources, the office allotted to Durrani as part of his duties has also been taken back from him. Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firodous Ashiq Awan earlier said that Durrani had resigned. 

Also read: Faisal Vawda says PM Imran not happy with boot gimmick

Last month, PM Imran had met a group of representatives from digital media outlets and at his residence in Bani Gala. PM's Focal Person for Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters related to challenges being faced by the government, law and order situation and the role of social media in modern age were discussed in detail. 

