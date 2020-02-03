Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

CM Murad makes important changes to Sindh cabinet

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Muad Ali Shah reshuffled the Sindh cabinet on Monday, by assigning additional and new portfolios to certain ministers. 

According to a notification by the chief secretary, Saeed Ghani has been given the additional portfolio of Human Resources, Education and Literacy Department. He now holds the Labour department along with the education ministry. The information portfolio has been taken away from him.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who previously held the portfolio of Local Government Housing, Town Planning, Forest and Religious Affairs has been given charge of the information ministry. 

 

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has been given charge of the Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment department, which was previously held by Sohail Anwar Siyal. He holds the Industries and Commerce and Cooperation portfolio as well.

This is the second time that the provincial government has been reshuffled. In August 2019, less than a year after it was elected to power again, the Sindh government was shuffled on the directions of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The local government department was taken from Saeed Ghani and handed it over to Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. This was done in light of the criticism on Ghani's performance as local government minister especially from the opposition, after a spell of torrential monsoon rain in Karachi. 

More From Pakistan:

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike

ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike
Conduct FIA inquiry against Sindh ministers, PTI leader asks PM Imran

Conduct FIA inquiry against Sindh ministers, PTI leader asks PM Imran
Govt has taken several initiatives to bring down prices: Hafeez Shaikh

Govt has taken several initiatives to bring down prices: Hafeez Shaikh
CPEC projects, trade with China will not be affected by coronavirus, says Razak Dawood

CPEC projects, trade with China will not be affected by coronavirus, says Razak Dawood
Govt asked to explain under what authority ARU conducted inquiry against Justice Isa

Govt asked to explain under what authority ARU conducted inquiry against Justice Isa
Pakistan will try to compensate Malaysia’s palm oil trade loss to India: PM Imran

Pakistan will try to compensate Malaysia’s palm oil trade loss to India: PM Imran
CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park

CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park
Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old

Rickshaw driver hired for school pick-and-drop allegedly rapes six-year-old
Pakistanis stranded in virus hit-China start arriving as flight operations resume

Pakistanis stranded in virus hit-China start arriving as flight operations resume
Senate committee directs info ministry to pay media houses' dues within 45 days

Senate committee directs info ministry to pay media houses' dues within 45 days
Senate turns down bill proposing increase in legislators' salaries

Senate turns down bill proposing increase in legislators' salaries

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM