CM Murad makes important changes to Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Muad Ali Shah reshuffled the Sindh cabinet on Monday, by assigning additional and new portfolios to certain ministers.



According to a notification by the chief secretary, Saeed Ghani has been given the additional portfolio of Human Resources, Education and Literacy Department. He now holds the Labour department along with the education ministry. The information portfolio has been taken away from him.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who previously held the portfolio of Local Government Housing, Town Planning, Forest and Religious Affairs has been given charge of the information ministry.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has been given charge of the Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment department, which was previously held by Sohail Anwar Siyal. He holds the Industries and Commerce and Cooperation portfolio as well.

This is the second time that the provincial government has been reshuffled. In August 2019, less than a year after it was elected to power again, the Sindh government was shuffled on the directions of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The local government department was taken from Saeed Ghani and handed it over to Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. This was done in light of the criticism on Ghani's performance as local government minister especially from the opposition, after a spell of torrential monsoon rain in Karachi.