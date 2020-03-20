Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 20 2020
Sara Ali Khan snapped sporting mask at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was snapped sporting mask at Mumbai airport amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to media reports, the Love Aaj Kal actress was snapped while returning from shooting in Varanasi.

In the photos doing rounds on the internet, Sara Ali Khan could be seen in all-black athleisure while sporting a mask.

Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She had also treated her fans with photos and videos while she was in the city.

Also, Sara Ali Khan will play a double role in Atrangi Re. The film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite former rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan.

