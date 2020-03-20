Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Pakistan heading towards two-week lockdown: Dr Firdous

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is heading for a two-week "overall lockdown" over the coronavirus pandemic, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday evening, as the number of positive cases continue to rise across the country.

Dr Firdous made the disclosures on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' where she said the government was in the process of making important decisions pertaining to overseas Pakistanis and international flights. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also part of the meeting via video link.

According to the special assistant, the decisions will be announced by the Aviation and National Security Divisions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third death from the coronavirus as the nationwide tally crossed 500.

The total number of cases, on the other hand, in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK have risen to 252, 96, 23, 92, seven, 30, and one, respectively.

Two people have died of coronavirus in KP while one passed away in Sindh.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus patients who want to avoid public hospitals - Punjab has a plan!

Coronavirus patients who want to avoid public hospitals - Punjab has a plan!
US Embassy coordinating with Pakistani authorities after diplomat shows coronavirus symptoms

US Embassy coordinating with Pakistani authorities after diplomat shows coronavirus symptoms

How does the coronavirus spread? This helpful graphic can be a guide

How does the coronavirus spread? This helpful graphic can be a guide
COAS Bajwa directs Army to fast-track help to civil administration to counter coronavirus

COAS Bajwa directs Army to fast-track help to civil administration to counter coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pakistan: US-based scholar suggests measures to curb spread

Coronavirus in Pakistan: US-based scholar suggests measures to curb spread
Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through

Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through
Karachi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain forecast as city braces for virus lockdown

Karachi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain forecast as city braces for virus lockdown
'Held like prisoners at Taftan': Pilgrims recount time at quarantine camp

'Held like prisoners at Taftan': Pilgrims recount time at quarantine camp
Three alleged RAW suspects remanded in police custody for seven days

Three alleged RAW suspects remanded in police custody for seven days
Balochistan reports 12 more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 531

Balochistan reports 12 more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 531
'Country in war-like situation': LHC seeks report from Punjab govt on measures against coronavirus

'Country in war-like situation': LHC seeks report from Punjab govt on measures against coronavirus
Jang Geo Group workers continue protest against Editor-in-Chief's arrest

Jang Geo Group workers continue protest against Editor-in-Chief's arrest

Latest

view all