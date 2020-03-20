Coronavirus: Pakistan heading towards two-week lockdown: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is heading for a two-week "overall lockdown" over the coronavirus pandemic, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday evening, as the number of positive cases continue to rise across the country.

Dr Firdous made the disclosures on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan' where she said the government was in the process of making important decisions pertaining to overseas Pakistanis and international flights. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also part of the meeting via video link.

According to the special assistant, the decisions will be announced by the Aviation and National Security Divisions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third death from the coronavirus as the nationwide tally crossed 500.

The total number of cases, on the other hand, in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK have risen to 252, 96, 23, 92, seven, 30, and one, respectively.

Two people have died of coronavirus in KP while one passed away in Sindh.