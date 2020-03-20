Can't connect right now! retry
FIA registers case against Karachi man for blackmailing minor girls on social media

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man for allegedly posing as a woman on social media and blackmailing minor girls after obtaining their photos and videos, a spokesperson of the agency said Friday.

The alleged blackmailer was arrested from the metropolis' P.E.C.H.S area, confirmed the FIA, adding that the man was operating fake social media accounts on his phone which were active at the time of his arrest.

The suspect posed as a woman on social media, operated fake accounts and talked to girls. After obtaining their pictures and videos, he used them to blackmail the minors, said the FIA. 

"We have recovered photos and videos of girls from his mobile phone," the spokesperson added.

The FIA booked him for child pornography under the cybercrime law after recovering illicit videos from his cell phone.

The spokesperson added that under Section 22 the accused can neither get bail nor seek a reconciliation. 

