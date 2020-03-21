Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 21 2020
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show off their hidden talent amid coronavirus lockdown

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

The showbiz stars have found the way to keep themselves safe and entertained. The big faces from the film industry have been witnessed shining their hidden talents while social distancing .

The much-loved onscreen couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, confined to their homes in wake of the virus spread, have shown off their inner beauty to mesmerise their millions of fans .

Practising social distancing, Salman Khan has been spending his time sketching. The Bollywood superstar, who was shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, shared a video on Instagram where he could be seen sketching on paper a masterpiece. Appearing to be in a rather good mood, he sketched and added details to his drawing while humming the tunes of ‘Kaho naa pyaar hai’.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif decided to put her new-found frwhilee time to good use by trying her hand at playing the guitar. With the ‘Sooryavanshi’ release and promotional activity put on hold, the actress has been utilising her time trying to learn and perfect her strumming skills and also to sing along while she is at it. Kaif shared a mute video and captioned it saying, "Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can't let down @ankurtewari #staysafe."



