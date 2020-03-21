Akshay Kumar urges public to stay at home or efforts against corona will go in vain

Akshay Kumar could be seen encouraging fans to stay at home to battle the global pandemic

B-Town superstar Akshay Kumar has become the latest luminary using his star status to raise awareness about the coronavirus.

The Padman actor turned to his social media with an extensive video where he preaches social distancing and self-isolation, encouraging fans to stay at home to battle the global pandemic.

“I’m at home and I hope you all are watching me from your respective homes, and if you are outside, then it is for some very important work. Right now, it is important for everyone to ask themselves, ‘Is my going out necessary? Is my going out safe for myself and the people around me?’”, he says in the video.

“You must be thinking why I am asking so many questions. Let me tell you. Those at the Mumbai airport, who have just returned and were declared ‘low risk’ after being tested for coronavirus, were given a stamp on their hand and asked to be in quarantine and maintain social distancing for two weeks as a precautionary measure,” he continued.

“But believe it or not, despite getting the ‘home quarantined’ stamp, some of these travellers are not only going to different parts of the city but also the country. They are attending weddings, going on holidays, going to crowded places and parties. What kind of mentality is this? What are these people unable to understand?”

“Coronavirus is not on a vacation, it is working overtime and spreading at a rapid pace. It is ahead of us in this race but the race is not yet over. Coronavirus has not yet won the race and we still have a chance to come out ahead. We have to win this. If you are trying to win this race, then do not let the efforts of doctors, nurses, municipal corporations, government authorities, police and many others go in vain.”

“This is the first-ever race in which the winner will be the one who will stay put. He will not only win the race himself but also make others win. We will either all win this race together or lose together,” he added.