Ananya Panday in a relationship? Punit Malhotra may have the answer

Ananya Panday has persistently avoided bringing that aspect of her life into public knowledge

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday has been piquing the interest of fans ever since she made her banging debut.

And while many are continuously looking to know more about what goes around in her love life, the actor has persistently avoided bringing that aspect of her life into public knowledge.

The question about whether or not the actor is seeing someone may finally be getting addressed soon by director Punit Malhotra who along with her an appearance on Zee Café’s upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y.

The promo filled with ample exciting content also seemed to dish the details about the Student of the Year 2 actor’s love life.