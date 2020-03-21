Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Corona-affected Kanika Kapoor gets an earful from Sona Mohapatra over 'negligence'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Corona-affected Kanika Kapoor gets an earful from Sona Mohapatra over 'negligence'

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor after testing positive for the coronavirus has unleashed a storm in all of Bollywood.

After getting an FIR filed against her and also facing the wrath of the public over the negligence and for hiding her travel history to the UK, she is now drawing flak from Indian singer Sona Mohapatra.

Turning to Twitter, Sona lashed out at the singer, terming her as one of the ‘irresponsible’ people owing to whom the infectious disease is getting spread like wildfire.

"Case in point, #KanikaKapoor hid her travel history after landing in #India (goddess knows how), attended events in Lucknow, Mumbai, went partying while staying in a 5 Glowing star& has the virus! So all of U giving me gyan about how ‘simplistic’ PM’s speech was, was it really?#WeThePeople Expressionless face," she said.

"& of course the netas & leaders who talk about ‘social distancing’ being the only way to combat the #coronavirus but themselves attending ‘parties’. Dushyant Singh, M.P & U.P health minister were with #KanikaKapoor! Karnataka CM attended a wedding with another 2000 attending,” she added.

Earlier, the singer had an FIR launched against her by UP police. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given an approval for the filing of the FIR.

The singer has been slammed for negligence and irresponsible behavior as she mingled with the public and also attended large gatherings. 

