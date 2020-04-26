Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 26 2020
Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Taspsee Pannu is on her own little adventure as she lists down her favorite travel destinations

It appears being cooked up in her house has caused Taapsee Pannu to go for a trip down memory lane, the star recently took to Instagram to write about her past travel adventures and admitted that she is looking forward to creating new memories once the panic settles down again.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote, “One of those trips I just decided to take very impulsively. Rome. Was in my list since long time. I love seeing places which should either have beach, crystal blue water n good restaurants or should have a lot of history to know n study about and have a lot of good restaurants.”

She went on to say, “Basically good restaurants is the basic common key here. I loved using all the local apps to find me local transport n restaurants to dine in. Quaint cafes which make u pause.”

In the post she also touched base on how COVID-19 has put a damper on the plans of thousands. “I think it will be some till I experience the thrill of travelling again.”

She concluded by saying, "But until then, we can make a list of all places in the world we want to see coz life is too short and we all have witnessed that it’s quite possible that things won’t be the same tomorrow #Throwback #Archives #QuarantinePost.”


