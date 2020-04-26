Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’

Kiara Advani says ‘Earth has pressed the pause button and is filtering itself’. Photo: NewsLagoon

With life being as hectic as it is for Bollywood stars, Kiara Advani believes at one point she “had no time to breathe”. She would go from shoot to shoot on a daily basis but with 2020 beginning a new decade, the star has found herself enough free time on her hand.

According to Hindustan Times, Kiara says, “In 2019, I was running around so much, working on one film after the other. At one point, I was like, ‘Am I doing enough, or am I doing too much?’ Now, I can confidently say I was happy I was doing that [running around].”

During the course of the conversation, Kiara referred to COVID-19 as a rather “extraordinary situation” for, “In normal circumstances, when I’m at home, I’m the happiest. But now, earth has pressed the pause button and is filtering itself. But it’s great to see that we’re all now finding happiness in basic, simple things of life, and are also coming together to lend a helping hand selflessly.”

Kiara spoke at length about privilege amid this global crisis. “To start with, I must say that we’re surely the privileged ones, and we can only be grateful to God for that. With a roof over our head, we don’t have to worry about our next meal, etc.”

She also touched base on her coping strategies amid this pandemic, “As for my headspace, during the first lockdown, it was about doing something that you haven’t done before. But lockdown 2.0 is all about my hobbies, and rediscovering art such as painting and even cooking, which are extremely therapeutic.”

“Plus, I’m using this period to polish my Urdu and Hindi diction. I’ve also gotten back in touch with so many of my friends and even school teachers. There’s a feeling of oneness and togetherness that we are all in it together.”

However, that is not to say that Kiara is not “missing going out on sets.” Once everything calms down, and “become ‘normal’, I’ll immediately meet my team members, and also a lot of friends and extended family members. I also want to go back to a theatre and enjoy a movie with my popcorn.”