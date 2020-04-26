Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor's biceps are the result of hard work, not 'supplements'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Anil Kapoor's biceps the result of hard work, not 'any kind of supplements'. Photo: Instagram

Anil Kapoor recently shook his fans with an updated bicep click and revealed just how he has been spending his time in lockdown.

The actor took to Instagram recently and shared some close-up pictures of his biceps over a caption that read, “I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice. When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results.”

In the post, the actor admitted that he had taken no supplemental aid during the course of his training, “If you’re asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process.”

"My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations, or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure.”

Before signing off, Anil urged his fans to work towards a healthier version of themselves, stating, “Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again.”


More From Bollywood:

Arjun Kapoor sets the record straight on overly critical acting reviews

Arjun Kapoor sets the record straight on overly critical acting reviews
Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan reveals a bat came into his home amid COVID-19
Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe

Salman Khan urges people to take necessary precautions to stay safe
Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur

Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur
Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra clings on to Indian roots as she puts on a saree at home with Nick Jonas
Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown

Salman Khan orders eggs, chicken for Panvel villagers amid lockdown
Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’

Kiara Advani think the planet is 'filtering itself’
Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations

Taspsee Pannu lists down her most beloved travel destinations
Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her

Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s whopping cost on daily meals will make you feel broke
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets to be demolished

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sets to be demolished
Karan Johar apologizes over ‘insensitive’ social media posts in the midst of pandemic

Karan Johar apologizes over ‘insensitive’ social media posts in the midst of pandemic

Latest

view all