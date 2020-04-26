Irrfan Khan’s mother passes away in Jaipur

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur at the age of 95, Indian media has reported.



Irrfan’s brother Salman has confirmed the news saying that their mother was ill for some time and on Saturday morning her health deteriorated.

Earlier, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta had tweeted that “Saeeda Begum, mother of actor Irrfan Khan, passed away today (25th April) in Jaipur at the age of 95. May her soul rest in peace.”

The funerals of Saeeda Begum were performed in Jaipur and due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, only a few family members were allowed to attend.

According to Indian media, the Angrezi Medium actor is stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown and was unable to attend the final rites of his mother.

He paid his last respects to his mother through video conference.