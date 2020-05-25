Airbus team to arrive in Karachi today to investigate plane crash

KARACHI: The team of renowned plane manufacturing company, Airbus, will arrive in the southern port city on Monday to investigate the recent crash of one of its own manufactured aircraft.



The Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on Friday, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

Airbus will run an independent investigation into the plausible reasons for the crash, which reportedly happened due to an engine failure.

Due to the arrival of the Airbus team, the transfer of objects from the site of the incident has been halted.

In an earlier letter, the Airbus team said that they do not have any conclusive details regarding the crash.

Pakistan International Airlines and Air France will also assist the plane manufacturer in the investigation.

The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in Pakistan's history.

In a recent letter issued on Sunday to all airlines operating the A320 narrow-body jets, Airbus said will provide full technical cooperation to the PIA, Air France, and engine manufacturer CFM International after the crash.

The company also conveyed its condolences to and solidarity with the families of those killed in the accident.

It said the aircraft's registration and manufacturer serial numbers were APBLD and 2274, respectively. The plane was handed over to the PIA in 2014 and had completed 47,100 flight hours and 25,860 flight cycles until its crash, it added.