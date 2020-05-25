Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Airbus team to arrive in Karachi today to investigate plane crash

By
Web Desk

Monday May 25, 2020

KARACHI: The team of renowned plane manufacturing company, Airbus, will arrive in the southern port city on Monday to investigate the recent crash of one of its own manufactured aircraft.

The Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on Friday, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

Airbus will run an independent investigation into the plausible reasons for the crash, which reportedly happened due to an engine failure.

Due to the arrival of the Airbus team, the transfer of objects from the site of the incident has been halted.

In an earlier letter, the Airbus team said that they do not have any conclusive details regarding the crash.

Pakistan International Airlines and Air France will also assist the plane manufacturer in the investigation.

The PK-8303 tragedy has become the third most-catastrophic aviation disaster in Pakistan's history.

In a recent letter issued on Sunday to all airlines operating the A320 narrow-body jets, Airbus said will provide full technical cooperation to the PIA, Air France, and engine manufacturer CFM International after the crash.

The company also conveyed its condolences to and solidarity with the families of those killed in the accident.

It said the aircraft's registration and manufacturer serial numbers were APBLD and 2274, respectively. The plane was handed over to the PIA in 2014 and had completed 47,100 flight hours and 25,860 flight cycles until its crash, it added.

More From Pakistan:

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA flight PK-8303 still missing: spokesman

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA flight PK-8303 still missing: spokesman
Pakistan will not stay silent on Modi’s fascism, violence against Muslims: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will not stay silent on Modi’s fascism, violence against Muslims: FM Qureshi
Protests against MSR's illegal detention continue on third day of Eid-ul-Fitr

Protests against MSR's illegal detention continue on third day of Eid-ul-Fitr
Govt assures transparent probe to PIA pilot’s family

Govt assures transparent probe to PIA pilot’s family
Five COVID-19 patients die, 573 new cases emerge over past 24 hours: CM Murad

Five COVID-19 patients die, 573 new cases emerge over past 24 hours: CM Murad
KP govt may consider imposing lockdown again if COVID-19 cases rise: Ajmal Wazir

KP govt may consider imposing lockdown again if COVID-19 cases rise: Ajmal Wazir
Shehbaz blames rise in COVID-19 cases on absence of strategy

Shehbaz blames rise in COVID-19 cases on absence of strategy

PIA plane crash: PFSA collects DNA samples of 52 victims

PIA plane crash: PFSA collects DNA samples of 52 victims
Locusts deal severe damage to mango, cotton and other crops in Sindh, southern Punjab

Locusts deal severe damage to mango, cotton and other crops in Sindh, southern Punjab
Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh government rubbishes rumours of imposing curfew

Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh government rubbishes rumours of imposing curfew
Coronavirus updates, May 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, May 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Airbus technical team kicks off Karachi plane crash probe

Airbus technical team kicks off Karachi plane crash probe

Latest

view all