Monday May 25 2020
Balochistan reports 101 new coronavirus cases

Monday May 25, 2020

About 101 new patients tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan, raising the province-wide tally to 3,407 on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 51,113 people were screened for the virus till May 24, adding that 101 more were reported positive within 24 hours.

"As many as 875 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 40 deaths were recorded due to the contagious virus in Balochistan," the official notified.

On May 21, the Balochistan government had decided to extend the ongoing smart lockdown till June 2 across the province.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Balochistan govt extends smart lockdown till June 2

Addressing media in Quetta, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani had said that the decision to ban public transport had been upheld in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, especially in rural areas of the province.

"It is feared that with the resumption of transport services, the coronavirus will spread to our villages and less developed areas," he had said, adding that about 30% districts of Balochistan are safe from the virus.


