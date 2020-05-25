Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, KP chief secretary Kazim Niaz test positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Monday May 25, 2020

Photo: Facebook/Senator Nehal Hashmi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi has tested positive for the cornavirus.

PML-N spokesperson Asad Usmani on Monday said that Hashmi is under self-isolation at his home in Karachi.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz has also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to provincial Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Niaz has quarantined at home and will work from home till his recovery from the virus.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the official, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said: "I pay tribute to Dr Kazim Niaz and his officers for their commendable services during the pandemic."

Also read: PML-N’s Amir Muqam tests positive for coronavirus

Yesterday, PML-N leader Amir Muqam had said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined at his home.

"I have quarantined myself at my home," Muqam, the president for the PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said on Twitter.

"I request the nation to take care," he said, asking people to pray for his recovery.

Earlier, his personal secretary had confirmed the news as well, adding that Muqam was in self-quarantine at his Islamabad residence.

Responding to the news that his party member had contracted the deadly virus, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was "saddened".

"Amir Muqam is an active member of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Shehbaz said on Twitter.

More From Pakistan:

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA flight PK-8303 still missing: spokesman

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA flight PK-8303 still missing: spokesman
Pakistan will not stay silent on Modi’s fascism, violence against Muslims: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will not stay silent on Modi’s fascism, violence against Muslims: FM Qureshi
Protests against MSR's illegal detention continue on third day of Eid-ul-Fitr

Protests against MSR's illegal detention continue on third day of Eid-ul-Fitr
Govt assures transparent probe to PIA pilot’s family

Govt assures transparent probe to PIA pilot’s family
Five COVID-19 patients die, 573 new cases emerge over past 24 hours: CM Murad

Five COVID-19 patients die, 573 new cases emerge over past 24 hours: CM Murad
KP govt may consider imposing lockdown again if COVID-19 cases rise: Ajmal Wazir

KP govt may consider imposing lockdown again if COVID-19 cases rise: Ajmal Wazir
Shehbaz blames rise in COVID-19 cases on absence of strategy

Shehbaz blames rise in COVID-19 cases on absence of strategy

PIA plane crash: PFSA collects DNA samples of 52 victims

PIA plane crash: PFSA collects DNA samples of 52 victims
Locusts deal severe damage to mango, cotton and other crops in Sindh, southern Punjab

Locusts deal severe damage to mango, cotton and other crops in Sindh, southern Punjab
Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh government rubbishes rumours of imposing curfew

Coronavirus outbreak: Sindh government rubbishes rumours of imposing curfew
Coronavirus updates, May 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, May 26: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Airbus technical team kicks off Karachi plane crash probe

Airbus technical team kicks off Karachi plane crash probe

Latest

view all