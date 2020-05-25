PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, KP chief secretary Kazim Niaz test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Facebook/Senator Nehal Hashmi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi has tested positive for the cornavirus.



PML-N spokesperson Asad Usmani on Monday said that Hashmi is under self-isolation at his home in Karachi.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz has also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to provincial Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Niaz has quarantined at home and will work from home till his recovery from the virus.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the official, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said: "I pay tribute to Dr Kazim Niaz and his officers for their commendable services during the pandemic."

Yesterday, PML-N leader Amir Muqam had said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined at his home.



"I have quarantined myself at my home," Muqam, the president for the PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said on Twitter.

"I request the nation to take care," he said, asking people to pray for his recovery.

Earlier, his personal secretary had confirmed the news as well, adding that Muqam was in self-quarantine at his Islamabad residence.

Responding to the news that his party member had contracted the deadly virus, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he was "saddened".

"Amir Muqam is an active member of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Shehbaz said on Twitter.