Salman Khan releases his third song ‘Bhai Bhai’ on Eid

To spread the brotherhood, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan released his third song Bhai Bhai on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.



The Bharat actor released the song on his YouTube channel and shared the link on social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the poster of Bhai Bhai and wrote, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai (I have made something for you, watch and tell me how was it. Eid Mubarak to all).”

About the song, the actor said “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”



Salman Khan, who is still at his farmhouse, had earlier released two song Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina from the quarantine.