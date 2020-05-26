Nora Fatehi extends Eid greetings to fans, expresses gratitude for good health

Nora Fatehi gave an update on how she will be spending the day alone given the crisis situation

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi stepped forth with a special message this Eid-ul-Fitr, being thankful for being ‘alive’ and ‘healthy.’

The dancer and actor turned to her Instagram to send Eid greetings to her followers, while also giving an update on how she will be spending the day alone given the crisis situation around the world owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Eid mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! It's a crazy time right now and although I am not celebrating with my friends and family,” she wrote.

“I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out of this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone,” she added.





She had recently taken to TikTok to express her struggle of dealing with the ongoing pandemic, saying she is “done” with 2020.

“I’m ready to quit 2020... Make it stop,” she had captioned the video.