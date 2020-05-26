Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches

Arjun Kapoor wrote a rib-tickling caption for Katrina Kaif that left fans in fits

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and his hilarious social media banter with Katrina Kaif doesn’t seem to coming to a close anytime soon.

And as the mango season approaches, the 2 States actor found yet another reason to pull the Bharat diva’s leg over her famous commercial for a mango juice.

Turning to Instagram with a photo of a mango, Arjun wrote a rib-tickling caption that left fans in fits.

“Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat,” he wrote.

Responding to that, Katrina said: “Yes pl I would like a few slices.”

Arjun was quick to reply saying: “@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe.”

Fans were left gushing over the adorable social media exchange between the two stars.