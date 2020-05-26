Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor finds another reason to pull Katrina Kaif's leg as mango season approaches

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Arjun Kapoor wrote a rib-tickling caption for Katrina Kaif that left fans in fits

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and his hilarious social media banter with Katrina Kaif doesn’t seem to coming to a close anytime soon.

And as the mango season approaches, the 2 States actor found yet another reason to pull the Bharat diva’s leg over her famous commercial for a mango juice.

Turning to Instagram with a photo of a mango, Arjun wrote a rib-tickling caption that left fans in fits.

“Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat,” he wrote.

Responding to that, Katrina said: “Yes pl I would like a few slices.”

Arjun was quick to reply saying: “@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe.”

Fans were left gushing over the adorable social media exchange between the two stars. 

