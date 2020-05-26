Can't connect right now! retry
Madhuri ecstatic after Shah Rukh Khan likes her song 'Candle'

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit was thrilled and ecstatic after Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan liked her first ever song Candle and praised her for lovely voice.

The Koyla actor commented on Madhuri’s Twitter post saying “All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from.”

About the Candle, Shah Rukh Khan said “What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome.”

Madhuri was delighted after Khan liked her song and thanked him for his compliments saying “Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.”

“I am so happy you liked the song.”

Madhuri released her first ever track Candle on May 23, 2020.

The actress turned to Twitter and shared the song. She wrote, “Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy.”

She said “#Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

