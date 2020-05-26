Can't connect right now! retry
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj Palace' set to be demolished before monsoon hits

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Palace to be demolished before Monsoon hits. Photo: India TV News

With the entire country battling through a pandemic, filmmakers seem to have completely given up trying to shoot before the monsoon season hits India.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Yash Raj Films has provided a statement as to the condition of the set.

It stated, "The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn't seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down.”

“Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot.”

Even an official spokesperson for Yash Raj Films confirmed the news, stating, "This information is accurate. The set will now be put up indoors once shooting resumes."

