Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani cricketers recall iconic Champions Trophy glory three years on

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistani cricketers on Thursday recalled the dazzling performance of the team that crushed the first-class, batting line-up of the Indian cricket team in the memorable Champions Trophy match in 2017.

With a startling performance of cricketers Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Amir, the Shaheens were able to clinch the Champions Trophy against India on this day in 2017.

On Twitter, Muhammad Amir said that it was one of the best days of his life.

Another Pakistani right-arm bowler Hassan Ali remembered the moment when he received the award from legendary Australian coach Ricky Ponting and former Indian player Saurav Ganguly on this day.


More From Sports:

Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint

Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint
Int'l day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence': Mazari lambastes Indian govt over atrocities in IOK

Int'l day of 'Elimination of Sexual Violence': Mazari lambastes Indian govt over atrocities in IOK

Karachi districts 'fail' to implement smart lockdown effectively

Karachi districts 'fail' to implement smart lockdown effectively

Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder

Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder
Karachi hand grenade attack near Ehsaas Programme centre kills one, wounds six

Karachi hand grenade attack near Ehsaas Programme centre kills one, wounds six
SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa
COVID-19: Govt decides to provide employment to sacked overseas Pakistanis

COVID-19: Govt decides to provide employment to sacked overseas Pakistanis
Two Rangers personnel, one civilian killed in Ghotki blast

Two Rangers personnel, one civilian killed in Ghotki blast
FM Qureshi says govt still committed to agreement with BNP-M

FM Qureshi says govt still committed to agreement with BNP-M
Police arrest CTD official who shot and injured NICVD doctor

Police arrest CTD official who shot and injured NICVD doctor
Petrol crisis: PM Imran wants culprits to be arrested, licences cancelled

Petrol crisis: PM Imran wants culprits to be arrested, licences cancelled
Cynthia Ritchie's former lawyer says US blogger changes stance everyday

Cynthia Ritchie's former lawyer says US blogger changes stance everyday

Latest

view all