Pakistani cricketers recall iconic Champions Trophy glory three years on

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Pakistani cricketers on Thursday recalled the dazzling performance of the team that crushed the first-class, batting line-up of the Indian cricket team in the memorable Champions Trophy match in 2017.

With a startling performance of cricketers Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Amir, the Shaheens were able to clinch the Champions Trophy against India on this day in 2017.

On Twitter, Muhammad Amir said that it was one of the best days of his life.

Another Pakistani right-arm bowler Hassan Ali remembered the moment when he received the award from legendary Australian coach Ricky Ponting and former Indian player Saurav Ganguly on this day.



