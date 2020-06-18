Rhea Chakraborty records statement in rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh's case

Can't connect right now! retry
Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement on Thursday after his suicide earlier this week. 

According to reports, Rhea arrived at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai to record her statement after her rumoured boyfriend was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence earlier this week on Sunday.

As per Pinkvilla, all those who had been in contact with the Chhichore star since the past 10 days will be getting called into the station to record their statements.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, who is the director of Sushant’s upcoming film Dil Bechara, was also called for interrogation.

Sources cited by the report claim that the people he was in contact with are being called after some traces of communication were found on his cellphone.

Apart from that, police will also probe into the angle of rivalry between Sushant and other industry insiders to determine the cause of his suicide. 

