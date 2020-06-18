Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Jun 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut's team slams claims of her video on Sushant Singh being a PR stunt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s team slams claims of her Sushant Singh video being a PR stunt

Kangana Ranaut’s latest video over the death of Sushant Singh garnered a large amount of traction, to the point where her fan count began to skyrocket. This sudden spike in fans gave birth a number of unsolicited claims allegedly claiming that the actress made the video a PR stunt.

However, soon enough on Twitter, her team clapped back against the allegations claiming, “If Ms. Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda.”

For the unversed, the issue arose over Kangana’s fiery video, bashing Bollywood gatekeepers for being the reason the actor took his life.



