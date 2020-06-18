India's UNSC win 'gives its actions a quasi political legitimacy': Shireen Mazari

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the "question for Pakistan is why we ensured no one else from region contested?" Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: India being elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) gives its actions — against Kashmir, Pakistan, China, and Nepal — a "quasi political legitimacy", Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Mazari said India had won the seat with a whopping 184 votes in favour. "Question for Pakistan is why we ensured no one else from region contested," she asked on Twitter.

Seemingly flabbergasted, she shot a number of questions, saying: "There was a contest on the African seat. Why did we agree to Indian nomination made much earlier?

"What is very disturbing is the number of votes India managed to get," she added.



The minister said it was concerning that the move came when India has illegally annexed Kashmir, was constantly attacking Pakistan "daily", with unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), the violent face-off with China where it lost more than a dozen soldiers, and its conflict with Nepal.



"By letting India win the vote uncontested gives its actions a quasi [political] legitimacy," she added.

Mazari said all of the aforementioned actions were "in total defiance of international law plus UNSC Resolutions itself" regarding occupied Kashmir.