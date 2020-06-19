Rhea Chakraborty was 'greedy, manipulative' towards Sushant Singh: Jiah Khan's mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate suicide has shaken Bollywood to its core and while the investigation is underway into the matter, more and more people are slamming people close to the actor.

Recently, Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya criticised Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, whom he was planning to get married to by the end of this year.

Rabiya said that from what it seems, Jiah's intentions were motivated by greed, as reported by Times of India.

"She looks very manipulative who knows she was planted and groomed to repeatedly encourage Sushant saying there is something wrong with him to take medication or counselling him to believe that he is mentally ill aiding him by constantly repeating that he suffered from chronic illnesses, including depression, anxiety and pain," she said.

"What did she do for him if he was suffering? She did not pick his call at the right time knowing what’s happening or was told not to take his calls? If this was a case where is the proof of her working hard as a loving friend help him to end his suffering? Instead, it seems she had been motivated by greed for work she would do anything stoop this low that she has no problem with old men her grandfather's age," Rabiya added.

It should be noted that Rabiya's own daughter Jiah Khan ended her life in 2013 and had named her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi in her suicide note.

After Sushant's demise, Rabiya offering condolences levelled serious allegations against Salman Khan.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she said, "My condolences to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. It is heart-breaking. It is not a joke. Bollywood has to change, Bollywood has to wake up. Bollywood has to completely demolish bullying."