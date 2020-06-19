Can't connect right now! retry
Rhea Chakraborty did not receive Sushant Singh Rajput’s last call: report

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020, made his last calls to his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his friend Mahesh Shetty on Saturday night but both did not receive his calls.

According to Pinkvilla, Sushant first called his friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, who did not answer his call. The Chhichcore actor then dialed his rumoured girlfriend Rhea, who also did not respond, the records revealed.

Rhea and late actor Sushant Singh were rumoured to be dating and the lovebirds were also living together. Rhea decided to move out with her belongings just a few days before MS Dhoni actor’s death, it is reported.

Rhea was interrogated for over 10 hours by police and according to media reports, she shared her chat with Sushant with the police officials and told them they did not speak on calls.

According to the reports, Rhea was quizzed about her relationship with Sushant and alleged breakup and the film projects.

There were also reports that the two lovebirds were planning to get married in November, however, she dismissed such speculations during the police investigation, media reported citing sources.

Rhea also refrained from speaking to media, who were waiting outside the Bandra police station.

