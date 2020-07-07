PIA announces 'historic reduction in fares' for domestic flights

According to the PIA spokesperson, the discounted fares would be put in effect immediately. Photo: Geo.Tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a further reduction in fares for domestic flights on Tuesday.



According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flight carrier has made a "historic reduction" in domestic fares.

"The one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and from Karachi to Lahore has been fixed at Rs9,572, while passengers will also be allowed to carry 7 kilogramme (kg) of hand luggage," the spokesperson added.

The spokesman further said that the discounted fares would come into effect immediately.

This is the second announcement regarding a reduction in fares as last week the national flag-carrier had slashed fares for domestic flights and had fixed a price of Rs12,000 for one-way ticket, inclusive of all taxes, for different destinations including Islamabad and other cities.