Tuesday Jul 07 2020
PIA announces 'historic reduction in fares' for domestic flights

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

According to the PIA spokesperson, the discounted fares would be put in effect immediately. Photo: Geo.Tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a further reduction in fares for domestic flights on Tuesday.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flight carrier has made a "historic reduction" in domestic fares.

"The one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and from Karachi to Lahore has been fixed at Rs9,572, while passengers will also be allowed to carry 7 kilogramme (kg) of hand luggage," the spokesperson added.

The spokesman further said that the discounted fares would come into effect immediately.

Also read: PIA allowed to operate flights to Europe till July 3

This is the second announcement regarding a reduction in fares as last week the national flag-carrier had slashed fares for domestic flights and had fixed a price of Rs12,000 for one-way ticket, inclusive of all taxes, for different destinations including Islamabad and other cities.

