Bollywood
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
Shahid Kapoor showers love on Mira Rajput, pens emotional note on fifth wedding anniversary

Shahid Kapoor completed five years of marital bliss and togetherness with wife Mira Rajput on Tuesday.

The Haider star dedicated an endearing note to his better-half, thanking her for showering immense love and being by his side come what may.

Uploading a sweet picture of the couple, Shahid wrote, "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below

Shahid tied the knot with his ladylove Mira back in 2015.

The two have two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain - and are the epitome of love and togetherness.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh in 2019.

He will next be seen in the movie Jersey that is a remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama of the same name.

