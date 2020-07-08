Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

According to NCOC, Pakistan has a testing output of 71,780 tests per day for the virus at its 133 laboratories. Photo: Geo.Tv/File

For the 18th consecutive day, testing in Pakistan has registered a reduction after hitting a record-high on June 19, according to the data of the ministry of national health services regulation and coordination.

The ministry, which provides daily statistics of the outbreak, noted that on July 7 Pakistan carried out 21,951 tests across the country, which is only 30% of its total testing capacity.

As per the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan has a testing output of 71,780 tests per day for the virus at its 133 laboratories.

A further breakdown of the testing numbers highlights that Pakistan tested its highest coronavirus samples to date on June 19, of over 31,000.

Since then, the test numbers have dropped daily, tumbling to its lowest on June 29, of only 20,930 tests. While on other days, Pakistan utilized between 29 to 42%  of its testing capacity across the country.

The largest drop in diagnosing samples was witnessed in Punjab, where only 7,659 tests were carried out on Tuesday, 44% of the province’s capacity.

Testing in Sindh also slid, falling to 9,317 tests per day, compared to the previous day when it tested over 12,000 specimens. The province's testing capacity has continued to fluctuate between over 13,000 in late June to more than 9,000 tests per day on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted between June 19 to July 7. Source: NHRSC 


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide
Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh
PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs

PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs
DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi

DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi
Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today

Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today
Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots

Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots
Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom

Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom
MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan

MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan
PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha indoors amid coronavirus: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha indoors amid coronavirus: Shibli Faraz
History made as first Pakistani American officer given charge of a New York precinct

History made as first Pakistani American officer given charge of a New York precinct

Latest

view all