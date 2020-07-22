Complete text of IHC order in Matiullah Jan's abduction case

Senior journalist Matiullah Jan. — Geo.tv/Files

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had on Wednesday slammed the police for the kidnapping of journalist Matiullah Jan, saying that the entire state was responsible for the incident.

The IHC was conducting the hearing of a petition regarding the journalist's abduction. Jan was kidnapped from outside his wife's school and remained missing for about 12 hours before he returned.

"The way a journalist was picked up in broad daylight, have all institutions been destroyed?" asked IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. "How did anyone, wearing a police uniform, dare to abduct a person?"

Here is the complete text of IHC's ruling in the journalist's case:



