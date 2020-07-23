Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari

SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari meets with Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation,UAE.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari on Thursday reassured that vast job opportunities are being created for Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — especially during the post-pandemic scenario where about 36,000 Pakistanis were laid off from their jobs in the Gulf state since January this year.

The SAPM had left for his two-day visit to the UAE yesterday to address and resolve the issues of Pakistani expats stranded in the foreign country due to coronavirus.

While addressing a press conference after meeting with UAE Minister for Human Resources and Emiratisation Naseer Bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, the premier's aide noted that, in the Arab country, about 30% of skilled Pakistanis have got additional jobs in recent times.

“There are more employment opportunities generated by the UAE government to facilitate the skilled labourers and working-class of Pakistan,” he said.

Referring to other initiatives of the government to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, the premier's aide said that the incumbent government has also taken one-time exemption under which the passport holders can also register for Ehsaas Programe as, under the prior condition, the passport holders were not eligible to apply for the Ehsaas Program grant.

"We have talked to Dr Sania Nishtar [who is leading the program as the special assistant to the prime minister on poverty alleviation and social protection] to facilitate the labour class of our country," he added.

Bukhari went on to add that the government is also working on the reintegration of the overseas Pakistanis after they are repatriated from the foreign countries.

“Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance inter-ministerial coordination while discussing the ways for safe repatriation of Pakistani manpower from the UAE,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

“Naseer Bin Thani expressed resolve for fostering bilateral relations between two brotherly countries,” it added. He assured the SAPM that the UAE government would ensure job creation for Pakistani workers and protect their rights.