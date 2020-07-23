Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid

Can't connect right now! retry
This year, Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 1, Saturday. Photo: Geo.TV/File

The federal government on Thursday announced a three-day holiday, from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, on account of Eid-ul-Adha.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in remembrance of the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice the life of his son for Allah. The timing of the holiday depends on when the new moon is seen at the start of the Zilhajj.

Also read: Govt issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha to avert spread of COVID-19

This year, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1.

Govt issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Adha 

Earlier this month, the government had issued detailed guidelines for mitigation of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 during the period of Eid-ul-Adha — a time when a surge of cases is expected if precautionary measures are not ensured.

According to the official document, directions are issued for the general public, buyers or sellers of animals, and local administration, regarding social distancing, the slaughter of animals, and Eid prayers.

The authorities have strictly instructed people to minimise travel during the Eid holidays as it is likely to fall in the peak period of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

"Social visits at Eid and general family get-togethers should be avoided. Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets is not advisable. The tradition of Eid embracing is likely to increase transmission so it should be avoided this Eid," read the official document.

