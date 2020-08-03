Can't connect right now! retry
US athlete Carl Lewis says aspiring Pakistani long jumper has 'perfect mindset'

Multiple Olympic award-winning athlete Carl Lewis, on Monday lauded an aspiring Pakistani long jumper whose video went viral on social media after he jumped over 12 parked motorcycles.

Lewis — who has nine gold and one silver Olympic medals, as well as 10 World Championships medals, to his name — tweeted about the young man, praising him for "his lack of fear".

"Actually with his lack of fear, he has the perfect mindset," the American track athlete wrote on Twitter.

The comments from the winner of almost a dozen World Championships medals came after former cricketer Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera, also appreciated the young man's performance.

"Amazing," she wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji in her tweet.

Social media users, who have been gushing over his jumping skills, believe he may be self-taught. One suggested he could be turned into an asset for Pakistan if he trained for the Olympic sports.

Another user urged authorities to hold sports galas to uncover hidden talent in remote, rural areas of the country.

