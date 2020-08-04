Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Facebook/Siraj Kassim Teli (@SirajKassimTeli)/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: The country's economic and financial hub, Karachi, should be given to the Pakistan Army for at least five years for infrastructural improvements, a top industrialist said Tuesday.

"Only under the supervision of the Pakistan Army is it possible to resolve Karachi's infrastructure and other problems," Siraj Qasim Teli, the business magnate, said.

"If Karachi is to be improved, it should be handed over to the Army for at least five years," he added.

Speaking of the city's repair work, especially after the torrential rains in late July that wreaked a havoc on its infrastructure, the businessman said it was a welcome development to see the federal government doing something good for Karachi after 20 to 25 years.

The difference is clear from a two-day clean-up campaign, he remarked, referring to the work of Pakistan Army's troops after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the military to send assistance.

Teli, the chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), added that those who have neglected Karachi since the 1990s "deserve no sympathy".

Read more: Pakistan Army called to assist Karachi administration in urban flooding crisis

"The local administration has failed to alleviate the problems facing Karachi," he said. "The residents of Karachi, as well as the business and industrial communities, have lost faith in the local administration."

The services of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) should also be sought for infrastructure reconstruction, the industrialist suggested, adding that the task of improving Karachi's dilapidated road network should also be given to them.

"The work on Karachi's cleanliness can be maintained on a permanent basis only under the Army's supervision," he added, warning that "the catastrophic situation in Karachi will affect the country's economy" if it was not handed over to the military.

Towards the end of last month, the Pakistan Army was called to help the local administration in managing and dealing with the urban flooding crisis in the metropolis.

Read more: PM Imran says PTI govt will not abandon people of Karachi

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "Army [was] called to assist civil administration for managing the urban flooding situation in Karachi".

The decision to provide assistance in relief activities in Karachi was made after PM Imran's orders a day earlier to send the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to Karachi. Sources had informed Geo News at the time that the government also sought the Pakistan Army's services for the cleaning of Karachi.

An emergency approval from the Cabinet was obtained through a circulation in this regard.

A day before that, the premier had vowed that his PTI-led federal government would not abandon the people of Karachi at a time when the city grappled with the dual challenges of coronavirus and the aftermath of the recent heavy rains.

More From Pakistan:

No understanding with India till August 5 move is reversed: Moeed Yusuf

No understanding with India till August 5 move is reversed: Moeed Yusuf
Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020

Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020
India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid

India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid
New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir

New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir
Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day

Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day
NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370
NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days

NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days
SC asks govt to submit response on APS report

SC asks govt to submit response on APS report
Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers

Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers
SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations

SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations
Govt holds APC to form consensus over Kashmir issue

Govt holds APC to form consensus over Kashmir issue

Latest

view all